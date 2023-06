Beck and Phoenix, who once took the stage together in LA, are heading out on a co-headlining tour in August. It’s called Summer Odyssey and will feature a rotating cast of openers including Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe. Today, the two headliners are promoting that tour with a collaborative single. Naturally, it’s called “Odyssey.” It sounds like a sleeker descendant of Talking Heads’ “Once In A Lifetime,” and you can hear it below.