Hurry – “Beggin’ For You”

New Music June 21, 2023 10:51 AM By Chris DeVille

Hurry – “Beggin’ For You”

New Music June 21, 2023 10:51 AM By Chris DeVille

Who’s ready for some soft and dreamy power-pop? If that’s you, hurry to the YouTube embed in this post to enjoy the lead single from Hurry’s new LP. The album, Don’t Look Back, is named after a song by Teenage Fanclub, who famously named themselves after a Big Star song. That’s the lineage Matthew Scottoline’s Philly-based crew fits into — also, the Don’t Look Back cover art reminds me of That Thing You Do! — so you know lead single “Beggin’ For You” will deliver gorgeously jangling reverie. Watch director Brendan McHugh’s video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Didn’t Have To Try”
02 “Like I Loved You”
03 “Beggin’ For You”
04 “Parallel Haunting”
05 “Something More”
06 “Little Brain”
07 “No Patience”
08 “Around My Heart”
09 “For Us To Find You”
10 “The Punchline”

Don’t Look Back is out 8/11 via Lame-O.

Emily Burtner

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Taylor Swift Announces More “Eras Tour” International Dates

2 days ago 0

Butthole Surfers’ Teresa Taylor Dead At 60

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest