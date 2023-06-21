Who’s ready for some soft and dreamy power-pop? If that’s you, hurry to the YouTube embed in this post to enjoy the lead single from Hurry’s new LP. The album, Don’t Look Back, is named after a song by Teenage Fanclub, who famously named themselves after a Big Star song. That’s the lineage Matthew Scottoline’s Philly-based crew fits into — also, the Don’t Look Back cover art reminds me of That Thing You Do! — so you know lead single “Beggin’ For You” will deliver gorgeously jangling reverie. Watch director Brendan McHugh’s video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Didn’t Have To Try”

02 “Like I Loved You”

03 “Beggin’ For You”

04 “Parallel Haunting”

05 “Something More”

06 “Little Brain”

07 “No Patience”

08 “Around My Heart”

09 “For Us To Find You”

10 “The Punchline”

Don’t Look Back is out 8/11 via Lame-O.