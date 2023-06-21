Cardi B Marding With Blink-182 Submarine Stepson

OK. So. A lot going on here. As you are probably aware, five people are currently missing, as authorities are searching for a small submersible that went looking for the wreck of the Titanic. If they’re even still alive, and if they aren’t found, they will probably run out of oxygen tomorrow. Many of those on board the Ocean Gate vessel are extremely rich people who paid for the privilege of seeing the Titanic up close. Lots of people have lots of thoughts on various details of this story. The submersible was reportedly shoddily built and piloted with a video game controller. The press has paid a lot more attention to the plight of these missing rich people than to the hundreds of migrants who died in a shipwreck off the coast of Greece last week. And then there’s the Blink-182 subplot.

One of the people on board the submersible is Hamish Harding, a billionaire explorer from the UK. Harding’s stepson Brian Szasz posted “thoughts and prayers” about the rescue mission on Monday. Then, minutes later, Szasz posted a photo of himself outside a Blink-182 show in San Diego: “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

Szasz also tweeted to the members of Blink-182: “My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea. I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up.”

Cardi B has some feelings about this whole thing. On her social media, Cardi posted a video of herself — with the Titanic soundtrack playing in the background, and with one of the Titans from Attack On Titan appearing to hug her — where she discussed the ethics of going to a Blink-182 show while your billionaire stepfather is missing and presumably suffocating in a submarine:

People is like, “Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for it himself” Yes. You supposed to be at the house, sad. You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You supposed comforting your mom and shit. Isn’t it sad that you a whole fucking billionaire and nobody gives a fuck about you? Like, you missing, and motherfuckers is ready to shake dicks at a concert? That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and, like, am poor but knowing that I’m loved.

Cardi is right. I would also rather be broke and loved than be a billionaire who’s dying underwater while his stepson is shaking dicks at a Blink-182 show. Thankfully, I am broke and loved; the universe has already made that decision for me.

Meanwhile Szasz attended a second Blink-182 show last night.

Also! The submarine stepson is currently being milkshake ducked. SK Pop reports that Brian Szasz was banned from a bunch of 2021 events for making threats against women in the rave community, even threatening “a massacre.” The whole story is confusing, but it definitely seems like this guy has earned Cardi B’s wrath.

UPDATE: Stop marding.