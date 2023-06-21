Bad Bunny Addresses Throwing Intrusive Fan’s Phone: “It Didn’t Break”

Lots of cellphone throwing in the news lately. Shortly after a fan threw their phone at Bebe Rexha in NYC, hitting her in the face, Bad Bunny is in Rolling Stone talking about how he threw a woman’s phone into some bushes when she jumped in front of him for a selfie. “That person got right on me, leaned directly on my body,” he told the outlet.

Bad Bunny felt, well, bad about his reaction “the next day,” adding: “Bro, that cellphone didn’t break. It exists. It bothers me that people haven’t said that. I didn’t throw that phone into the water. I threw it into some bushes.” He also said the woman picked the phone up where it landed. “She has it. She should upload the video.”

In other Bad Bunny news, the Puerto Rican performer will no longer appear in El Muerto, the Spider-Man spinoff originally slated to come out in January 2024. That’s because of the ongoing writers strike — according to the Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel project’s script needed additional work, and Sony has taken the title off of its release schedule. El Muerto would have been the first live-action Marvel project to star a Latino character.