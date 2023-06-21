The Cure Headlining Four Primavera Sound Fests In Latin America

Primavera Sound will return to Latin America in November and December 2023 with a quartet of festivals taking place in Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay, and Colombia. The Cure will headline all four events: Primavera Sound Buenos Aires (November 25-26 at Parque Sarmiento), Primavera Sound São Paulo (December 2-3 at Autódromo de Interlagos), Primavera Sound Asunción (December 7 at Parque Olímpico), and Primavera Sound Bogotá (December 9-10 at Movistar Arena and Parque Simón Bolívar).

Blur will also headline Primavera Buenos Aires with Beck and Pet Shop Boys, while Grimes, the Hives, and Pet Shop Boys are on for Bogotá. Grimes will co-headline at Asunción. (The Cure are still the only confirmed act for São Paulo at the moment.)

Additional acts across the festivals include Bad Religion, Slowdive, Carly Rae Jepsen, black midi, Soccer Mommy, Róisín Murphy, Lido Pimienta, and more. Check out the full lineups below, and get ticketing information here.

Reflect What You Are

Es oficial: llegó la primavera a Bogotá #PSBOG23 pic.twitter.com/Fv8th2K3oL — Primavera Sound Bogotá (@PS_Bogota) June 21, 2023

https://twitter.com/PS_Asuncion/status/1671534283280793600

Just like heaven💫 Con ustedes el line up para este 25 y 26 de noviembre 🎟 Conseguí tu Abono en @enigmatickets

💳 Si sos cliente BBVA tenés 3 cuotas sin interés en tu compra, durante todas las etapas de venta. ¿Cuáles son los artistas que van a ir a escuchar? pic.twitter.com/kiPi5rODRJ — Primavera Sound Buenos Aires (@PS_BuenosAires) June 21, 2023