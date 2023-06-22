Palehound are releasing their new album Eye On The Bat next month. We’ve already written about its lead single “The Clutch” and follow-up “My Evil.” Today, El Kempner is back with another album preview called “Independence Day,” which also comes with a video.

“The ending of a relationship that spanned the majority of my twenties illuminated a forked road that daunted me,” Kempner shares of “Independence Day.” “In the aftermath of our breakup, I found myself dwelling on what that other life would have been like and who I would have become had we chosen differently, or even if circumstance or tragedy had chosen for us.”

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:

09/16 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E &

10/17 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon #

10/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry #

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage #

10/23 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

10/24 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory #

10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room @ Third Man #

10/28 – Austin, TX @ TBA

10/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Factory Obscura

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge $

11/02 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah $

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room $

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel $

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $

11/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $

11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $

11/11 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast $

11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry $

11/15 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle $

11/18 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar $

# w/ Empath

$ w/ alexalone

& w/ Jimmy Eat World

Eye On The Bat is out 7/14 via Polyvinyl.