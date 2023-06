Afropunk has announced the lineup for the Brooklyn edition of its 2023 festival. Jazmine Sullivan, Flying Lotus, Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Tobe Nwigwe, Baby Tate, Durand Bernarr, Sudan Archives, and more will all be performing this year. It’ll take place over two days, August 26 and 27, and it’s moving to a new location: the Greenpoint Terminal Market in Brooklyn. Tickets are on sale now, more details here.

