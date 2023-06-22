Rhys Langston & Pioneer 11 – “On My Own”

Rhys Langston & Pioneer 11 – “On My Own”

Experimental hip-hop Artist To Watch Rhys Langston has teamed with the duo Pioneer 11 on a new album called To Operate This System. We heard its lead single “Amber Deception” last month, and today they’re back with a languid slow-creep called “On My Own.” Langston is in sing-song mode for most of this one. Choice lyric: “And if the time capsule swallowed is a placebo, and so my shell is gone enteric/ And if I cross dissolve and glower in between the folds, is my packaging generic?” Listen below.

To Operate This System is out 7/26 on P.O.W. Recordings.

