The genre-traversing Hollywood music genius Blake Mills has a new solo album on the way, written in collaboration with the reclusive cult favorite Chris Weisman. The first single from Jelly Road, “Skeleton Is Walking,” was so awesome. Today they’ve followed it with another good one called “There Is No Now.” A statement shared with the song will give you some idea of the vibe:

It is the spring of 2022, and Weisman is at the Steinway. He and Blake are composing his overlay voicings together, a layer of icing, for the bridge to “THERE IS NO NOW” that they just wrote from scratch–lyrics, melody, chords, Blake at his Goya, Chris pacing the perimeter of this illustrious room, Studio A of SOUND CITY STUDIOS in Van Nuys, California, veritably vibrating with history you could cut with a knife. Chris plays a big, sweet Ab Major 9 on the downbeat, and the whole room sings. Where an F minor turns Major, Blake suggests the 3rd should resolve an octave lower instead of traveling up a half-step, eschewing the obvious voice leading for an octave displacement. These are the leaps. It is heavenly-voiced down, the A natural seems to glow gently orange.

Below, watch director Justin Hopkins’ video for the song.

Jelly Road is out 7/14 on New Deal/Verve.