It’s officially summer now, and 51-year-old rap legend Busta Rhymes is doing his best to give us a brand-new summer jam. For most of the year, Busta has been in rap elder-statesman mode. He teamed up with Conway The Machine and Big Daddy Kane on the fundamentalist NY single “Slap.” He took part in the all-star salute to hip-hop at the Grammys. He and Janet Jackson performed their old hit “What’s It Gonna Be?” together for the first time. But Busta’s new single isn’t a legacy-artist move. Instead, it’s a straight-up party song.

For the new track “Beach Ball,” Busta Rhymes teams up with Bia, the LA-via-Massachusetts rapper who always exudes an unflappable cool. The two of them trade verses on a spacey, catchy beat from hitmaking producer Hitmaka. Busta does the gravelly horny-old-man thing, which contrasts nicely with Bia’s icy control. In the video, the two of them hang out on a CGI beach that looks like a woman’s crotch, while various rap luminaries hang out in the background. Check it out below.