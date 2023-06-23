The Hazmats – “Skewed View”

New Music June 23, 2023 3:52 PM By Chris DeVille

As previously discussed, the Hazmats are a new power-pop band out of London made up of people who play in punk, post-punk, and hardcore bands like Powerplant, Big Cheese, and Chain Of Flowers. On “Skewed View,” the A-side from their upcoming 7″, they jangle and shimmer like the greatest British indie-pop bands of the ’80s and ’90s. (The Bandcamp description namedrops Sarah Records, the Field Mice, the Wedding Present, and more, though the Sundays were the first act that came to mind for me.) “Skewed View” is soft but insistent, and it’ll likely bring you under its spell when you listen below.

The “Skewed View” b/w “Wondered” single is out 7/14 on Static Shock.

