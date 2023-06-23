Watch Cate Blanchett Join Sparks For “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” At Glastonbury

Watch Cate Blanchett Join Sparks For “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” At Glastonbury

Cate Blanchett’s best-known music-related role is probably Lydia Tár and maybe Bob Dylan, but she also appeared in the video for Sparks’ recent single “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte,” the title track from the cult-beloved pop-rock band’s new album. Today at Glastonbury, Blanchett reprised that appearance, grooving and flailing at center stage in her extremely bright-hued suit as Sparks played the song. Check out video of the moment below.

