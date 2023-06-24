Billy Nomates Asks BBC To Stop Streaming Her Glastonbury Set After Online Attacks

Billy Nomates has asked the BBC to take down footage of her performance at Glastonbury Festival after being subjected to attacks via social media. Nomates’ Glastonbury set went down at the Park around 3:15 PM on June 23, after which BBC 6 Music posted a portion of the set on social media. Negative comments appear to be fixated on the fact that Nomates performed to a backing track, as opposed to a backing band. Nomates (real name Tor Maries) wrote on Instagram Stories: “The level of personal abuse on BBC 6Music socials for goin to work today is insane. I’ve asked for all footage to be removed.”

Nomates continued: “I know it’s not for everyone what I do. I know lots of people don’t rate me. But the level of personal abuse on that public page is too much. There will be no more shows after this summer. You wouldn’t stay in a workplace that did this to you. Why should I.”

Lots of fellow musicians such as Billy Bragg, Primal Scream’s Simone Marie, and Portishead’s Geoff Barrow stood up for Nomates. Barrow tweeted: “Today Billy Nomates Got absolutely destroyed & personally insulted by a load of 6 Music Dads after her Glastonbury 2023 performance saying she Should have a band? What they don’t realise is that most of their fav bands Play along to backing tracks Least she isn’t pretending.”

Bragg also wrote: “Solidarity from everyone at Left Field with Billy No Mates who was so badly abused online after her @glastonbury set was posted on @BBC6Music that she asked them to take the clip down. She played a set for us last year and was brilliant. You’ll always have place here Tor.”

A spokesperson for BBC told the Independent: “We want 6 Music to be a place where brilliant artists such as Billy Nomates are celebrated and supported, and we have respected Tor’s request to have the clip posted on our social channels removed.”

Felt so proud watching #Billynomates yesterday at #glastonbury2023 on the Park stage! I just love looking at the actual audience when she plays seeing them

Mouth the words n dance just how I love to her tunes! I hear she got some trolling BS it’s always the same though these c…. pic.twitter.com/kXvuYHJPSB — Longwell Records (@LongwellRecords) June 24, 2023

Solidarity from everyone at Left Field with Billy No Mates who was so badly abused online after her @glastonbury set was posted on @BBC6Music that she asked them to take the clip down. She played a set for us last year and was brilliant. You’ll always have place here Tor pic.twitter.com/ZNMxX4aGZ3 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) June 23, 2023

https://twitter.com/jetfury/status/1672376426832461825