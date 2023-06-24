Bob Dylan Covered Another Grateful Dead Song Live For The First Time

In April, Bob Dylan memorably debuted a cover of the Grateful Dead’s “Truckin'” in Tokyo — not long after singing its praises in his book The Philosophy Of Modern Song. That same Japanese Rough And Rowdy Ways leg also featured a cover of “Brokedown Palace,” according to Rolling Stone. On Friday, Dylan performed at Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona, Spain, where he again covered some Grateful Dead. This time, he sang “Stella Blue” from the Dead’s 1973 Wake Of The Flood LP.

Prior to April, Dylan had only ever played a few Dead songs live, despite having a long history with the band. (The two acts toured together in 1987, putting on collaborative performances that led to the live album Dylan & The Dead.) Throughout his entire live-performing career, Dylan had only covered four Dead songs: “Friend Of The Devil,” “West L.A. Fadeaway,” “Alabama Getaway,” and “Black Muddy River.”

Listen to “Stella Blue” below.