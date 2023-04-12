Bob Dylan Debuts Cover Of Grateful Dead’s “Truckin'” In Tokyo

News April 12, 2023 3:50 PM By Chris DeVille

Bob Dylan Debuts Cover Of Grateful Dead’s “Truckin'” In Tokyo

News April 12, 2023 3:50 PM By Chris DeVille

Bob Dylan has a long history with the Grateful Dead. The two acts toured together in 1987, a putting on collaborative performances that led to the live album Dylan & The Dead. In his recent book The Philosophy Of Modern Song, Dylan wrote about the Dead’s American Beauty highlight “Truckin’,” noting, “It’s got a fantastic first verse, which doesn’t let up or fizzle out, and every verse that follows could actually be a first verse.”

Now, as Jambase points out, Dylan has debuted a cover of that very tune. It took place earlier today at Dylan’s show in Tokyo at Tokyo Garden Theater. Check out audio of the “Truckin'” performance below, where you can also hear a reading of Dylan’s writing about the song.

Next up Dylan should cover Metallica, who he’s seen twice in concert. Maybe he could even get a marching band together for the occasion?

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

3 days ago 0

Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Commenting About Her Appearance

1 day ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Lana Del Rey’s “A&W”

3 days ago 0

Karol G Slams Her New GQ Mexico Cover: “My Face Doesn’t Look Like That, My Body Doesn’t Look Like That”

6 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest