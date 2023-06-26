Country Songs Occupy The Top Two Spots On The Billboard Hot 100 For The First Time In 42 Years

Country music has finally, resoundingly entered the streaming era. For years, the genre lagged behind on the pop charts as fans remained loyal to radio and continued to purchase CDs in droves, even as hip-hop listeners and pop-star stans sent their favorites soaring up the charts. But as streaming has continued to firm up its grip on the music industry and new stars have mastered online platforms like TikTok, country is flourishing on the Hot 100 — or at least the reigning superstars of the genre are. As a result, as Billboard reports, for the first time in 42 years, the top two songs on the chart are both country hits.

At #1 is Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” which has now spent 12 nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart in parallel to a 14-week run at #1 by its parent album, the behemoth One Thing At A Time, on the Billboard 200. It’s the biggest album of 2023 by far, and “Last Night” is, I guess, the de facto Song Of The Summer. (We’ll still be doing a readers’ poll to properly dole out that title later this summer.) Rising to a new #2 peak is Luke Combs’ extremely faithful cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” Chapman’s original peaked at #6 in 1989.

The last time two country songs sat at #1 and #2 was the chart dated March 7, 1981, when Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love A Rainy Night” was on top and Dolly Parton’s “9 To 5” was right behind it. This week also marks the first time the two most streamed songs in the US are by country artists.