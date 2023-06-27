Last month, Blonde Redhead announced their first new album in 8 years, Sit Down For Dinner, which will be released at the end of September. At the time, they shared lead single “Snowman“; today, they’re back with the dreamy “Melody Experiment.”

“This song is a conversational piece between two people,” Kazu Makino explained in a statement. “One is questioning the intentions, integrity, and consequences of one’s emotions and actions. She is hypersensitive. The other keeps things simple, allowing himself to go with the flow. Musically, I was able to find something that is quite true and natural to myself, and now I want to continue on this path.”

Listen below.

Sit Down For Dinner is out 9/29 via section1.