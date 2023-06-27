Blonde Redhead – “Melody Experiment”

New Music June 27, 2023 9:24 AM By James Rettig

Blonde Redhead – “Melody Experiment”

New Music June 27, 2023 9:24 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Blonde Redhead announced their first new album in 8 years, Sit Down For Dinner, which will be released at the end of September. At the time, they shared lead single “Snowman“; today, they’re back with the dreamy “Melody Experiment.”

“This song is a conversational piece between two people,” Kazu Makino explained in a statement. “One is questioning the intentions, integrity, and consequences of one’s emotions and actions. She is hypersensitive. The other keeps things simple, allowing himself to go with the flow. Musically, I was able to find something that is quite true and natural to myself, and now I want to continue on this path.”

Listen below.

Sit Down For Dinner is out 9/29 via section1.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rihanna Steps Down As Savage X Fenty CEO In Advance Of Potential IPO

3 days ago 0

Rina Sawayama Slams Matty Healy Onstage At Glastonbury: “I’ve Had Enough”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest