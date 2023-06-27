Last month, the Philadelphia-based musician Emi Night shared “Circle, Circle,” the first song she’d released as Strawberry Runners since 2017’s In The Garden, In The Night EP. Today, she’s announcing the first Strawberry Runners full-length album, a self-titled effort that was produced by Night and Michael Cormier-O’Leary, the Friendship member who recently released an album of his own. Today, we’re getting the bouncy, downtrodden track “Look Like This”: “Listen to me, I’m not half right/ But if I could be, I’d never put up a fight,” Night sings on it. “I’ve got needs I can’t pinpoint/ It’s a comedy, I’m just a decoy.” Watch a video for the track blow.

TRACKLIST:

01 “When I Walk”

02 “Breakup 2”

03 “ha ha”

04 “Alison”

05 “Angel In The Glass”

06 “Slip Through”

07 “Look Like This”

08 “Buddy”

09 “Hollow”

10 “Can I Take This”

11 “Bed And Blanket”

12 “Circle Circle”

Strawberry Runners is out 8/25.