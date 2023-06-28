The Twilight Singers Announce Box Set Featuring Previously Unreleased Material

The Twilight Singers, the project that Greg Dulli started up while the Afghan Whigs went on hiatus for a decade, is being commemorated in a new box set called Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers, which will be out in October.

It collects the six albums and one EP that Dulli made as the Twilight Singers between 2000 and 2011 in a 13-piece box set that also includes a collection of previously unreleased and rare material called Etcetera. A 56-page book accompanies the collection, with essays from Mark Lanegan, Duff McKagan, Steve Kilbey (The Church), Scott Ford (Twilight Singers bass player), David Katznelson (producer) Marisa Buxbaum (long time fan) and Keith Hagan (manager).

“There was a freedom I found in making this music that brought me back to my teenage days,” Dulli reflected in a statement. “Untethered from preconception or expectations, I could just fly around and create mini groups that stood alone under the Twilight umbrella.”

Check out a trailer for the box set below.

Etcetera TRACKLIST:

01 “Black Love”

02 “A Glass Of You”

03 “Deepest Shade”

04 “Fair Colonus”

05 “Domani”

06 “Two Kinds”

07 “Andiamo”

08 “Candy Cane Crawl (Fast Version)”

09 “Paper Thin Hotel”

10 “When Doves Cry” (Prince Cover)

11 “Don’t Call”

Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers is out in October via One Little Independent Records. Pre-order it here.