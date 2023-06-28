Long-running UK dance overlords the Chemical Brothers can still give you a face-melting live experience, and festival bookers know it; the group just played Glastonbury last weekend. The Chems also continue to crank out new tracks. There’s reportedly a new album coming later this year, and they’ve released the singles “No Reason” and “All Of A Sudden” in the past few months. Today, they’ve got another new jam out in the world, and they’ve also announced plans to publish a book.

This fall, as NME reports, the Chemical Brothers will publish Paused In Cosmic Reflection, which will features contributions from the Chems’ friends and collaborators, including Noel Gallagher, Beck, Beth Orton, Michel Gondry, and Wayne Coyne. Today, the Chems have dropped their new single “Live Again.” It’s a collaboration with the French psych-pop singer Halo Maud, but it’s not a starry-eyed ballad, like the Chems’ past collaborations with people like Orton. Instead, it’s a juiced-up rave-rocker that combines bittersweet vocals with layer up on layer of hammering synth sounds. Check it out below.

Paused In Cosmic Reflection is out 10/28 via White Rabbit.