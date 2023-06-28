We’re a month away from the release of Endless Torment, the new EP from Oxnard thrashers Dead Heat, and that thing is shaping up to be a true skullcrusher. We’ve already posted the title track, which kicks ass. Today, Dead Heat have dropped another EP track called “Eyes Of The Real.” If anything, this one kicks even more ass.

Don’t expect surprises here. Dead Heat play the late-’80s style of crossover thrash with conviction and authority, and they don’t really fuck with the formula on “Eyes Of The Real.” The song starts off as a midtempo stomper, switches into frantic fast overdrive, and then slows back down again for the big finish. Those changes all hit hard. The song’s video, from 197 Media, captures a wild Dead Heat live show, and it’s made to look like something that would’ve played on Headbanger’s Ball back in the day, or like something that you might’ve encountered on a VHS tape handed down by a cool older cousin. Check it out below.

The Endless Torment EP is out 7/28 on Triple B/Tankcrimes.