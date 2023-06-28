Marisa Anderson, the Portland-based master of American primitive guitar, and Tara Jane O’Neil, the California-based multi-disciplinary great, teamed up on a collaborative 7″ in 2020. This summer, they’re releasing another one. The A-side presents the duo’s sparse and dreamy rendition of the standard “For All We Know,” with Anderson on nylon-stringed guitar, O’Neil on swooning vocals, and both on electric guitar. O’Neil recorded it back in 2018, and now it’s online for the world to enjoy. Listen below.

<a href="https://marisaanderson.bandcamp.com/album/for-all-we-know">For All We Know by Marisa Anderson & Tara Jane O'Neil</a>

“For All We Know” b/w “Wishing Well” is out 7/14.