Marisa Anderson & Tara Jane O’Neil – “For All We Know”

New Music June 28, 2023 5:07 PM By Chris DeVille

Marisa Anderson, the Portland-based master of American primitive guitar, and Tara Jane O’Neil, the California-based multi-disciplinary great, teamed up on a collaborative 7″ in 2020. This summer, they’re releasing another one. The A-side presents the duo’s sparse and dreamy rendition of the standard “For All We Know,” with Anderson on nylon-stringed guitar, O’Neil on swooning vocals, and both on electric guitar. O’Neil recorded it back in 2018, and now it’s online for the world to enjoy. Listen below.

“For All We Know” b/w “Wishing Well” is out 7/14.

