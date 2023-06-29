Watch Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J And His Girlfriend On The Reality Show Love Don’t Judge

Love Don’t Judge is an online reality show that appears to be about semi-scandalous romantic relationships. A new episode published today features Joe Bruce, aka Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J, and his girlfriend Sarah Russi. The clip explores the age gap between them: Joe is 51, while Sarah is 30, thus the episode title, “My BF Is 51 – Do I Have ‘Daddy Issues.'”

In the eight-minute clip, the genesis of their relationship is revealed to be Sarah’s career as an entertainer on networks like OnlyFans and Instagram. “She was one of my top two favorite hotties,” Violent J says, before explaining that he slid into her DMs, then traveled from Michigan to Florida to visit. It took her a while to get used to the facepaint: “I prefer him without it.”

The episode is viewable below.

ICP were also a question on Jeopardy! this week in a category humorously titled “Only Fans,” but not in reference to Sarah’s preferred online platform.

