Peter Gabriel recently wrapped up the first leg of his i/o tour, in support of a new album of the same that still doesn’t have a release date but has a whole lot of singles, including “Road To Joy,” “Four Kinds Of Horses,” the title track, and more. Today, he’s sharing another one, “So Much.”

“I was trying purposefully not to be clever with this. I wanted to get a very simple chorus but one which still had some substance to the harmony and melody. Something that was easy to digest but still had a bit of character to it,” Gabriel said in a statement, continuing:

So Much is about mortality, getting old, all the bright, cheerful subjects, but I think when you get to my sort of age you either run away from mortality or you jump into it and try and live life to the full and that always seems to make a lot more sense to me. The countries that seem most alive are those that have death as part of their culture. … The reason I chose So Much as a title is because I’m addicted to new ideas and all sorts of projects. I get excited by things and want to jump around and do different things. I love being in a mess of so much! And yet it also means there’s just so much time, or whatever it is, available. Balancing them both is what the song is about.

Listen to the “Dark-Side Mix” of the song below.

“So Much” is out now.