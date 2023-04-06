Peter Gabriel is readying the release of a new album, i/o, his first collection of original material in more than two decades. He’s also headed out on tour in May. There’s still no official release date for i/o, but we have heard a few of its singles: “Panopticom,” “The Court,” and “Playing For Time.” Today, we get one more, and it’s the title track.

Written and produced by Gabriel, the song features Soweto Gospel Choir, who were recorded at High Seas Studios in South Africa. Gabriel expounds below:

This month the song is “i/o” and “i/o” means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don’t get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there’s something to learn?

Listen to “i/o” below.

i/o is expected out later this year.