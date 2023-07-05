The Voidz – “American Way”

New Music July 5, 2023 9:27 AM By Chris DeVille

The Voidz – “American Way”

New Music July 5, 2023 9:27 AM By Chris DeVille

In May, before making their post-pandemic return to the stage, the Voidz released new single “Prophecy Of The Dragon,” a song that blurred Casio-esque drum machine action and crushing thrash guitar into some kind of ’80s vision quest. The song was available for purchase on a “very limited” CD single (retail price $21.99, jeez) also containing a B-side called “American Way.” Yesterday, on July 4, the Voidz released that song to the internet as well.

This one’s a ballad built around woozy guitar that sounds like a keyboard, like some kind of water-damaged version of “Is This It.” It also sort of reminds me of Hail To The Thief-era Radiohead? Casablancas begins, “Well it’s true what they say/ The American way/ Is built on someone’s tears.” Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream”

2 days ago 0

Stereogum Membership Sale And A New Era Of The Number Ones

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest