The Voidz are back! After scheduling some festival gigs and a three-night residency in San Francisco, Julian Casablancas and the boys have returned with their first new song since 2020’s “Alien Crime Lord.” This one’s a metallic pop-rocker called “Prophecy Of The Dragon,” and the band says we should expect more music and tour announcements soon.

They’ve also shared this message about the new track:

The track started with a very simple question… what would it feel like if God whispered into your ear “you are my most magnificent creature”. What would that feeling sound like? What would its bassline be? With that, Beardo blew The Voidz conch shell, and we assembled from the various corners of the earth to which we had been summoned for previous quests. From the deserts of the Sahara, to the truck stops of the midwest – we reunited in California to answer this question. the response? …from the fiery bones of eternity, the dragon’s voice, awakened after millennia in waiting, spewed forth a sonic fist of impertinence in the shape of a New Pirate anthem, where nothing is what it seems, nor is it otherwise: —Prophecy Of The Dragon.

Listen below.