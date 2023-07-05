Ben Lee has teamed up with Georgia Maq of the broken-up Camp Cope for a cover of the Replacements’ Let It Be track “Androgynous.” “This classic song is a timeless reminder that life is a joy, and that we each have our own unique relationship to figuring out who we are,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “Released in solidarity with all trans and non binary people everywhere.” Lee and Maq previously collaborated on Lees 2022 track “Arsehole.”

The cover arrives through Weirder Together, the podcast/production company that Lee launched last year with his wife, the actress Ione Skye. The Replacements cover comes with a music video directed by Skye. Check it out below.