Camp Cope Announce One More Final Show

In March, about a year after releasing Running With The Hurricane, Camp Cope played what was then supposed to be their final show at Brunswick Music Festival in Melbourne. (The band announced they were parting ways in February.) Well, now the trio have announced one more final show at the Sydney Opera House on October 13.

“Ok you’ve been waiting patiently & we are happy to finally let you know that our final ever show will be in the @sydneyoperahouse concert hall on friday 13th october,” the band wrote on Instagram. “come & cry with us one last time ever. we love you all so much, thank you for the past 8 years, this one’s for you xoxo.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 26. Here’s a link with more information.