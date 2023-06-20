Camp Cope Announce One More Final Show

News June 19, 2023 8:07 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Camp Cope Announce One More Final Show

News June 19, 2023 8:07 PM By Rachel Brodsky

In March, about a year after releasing Running With The Hurricane, Camp Cope played what was then supposed to be their final show at Brunswick Music Festival in Melbourne. (The band announced they were parting ways in February.) Well, now the trio have announced one more final show at the Sydney Opera House on October 13.

“Ok you’ve been waiting patiently & we are happy to finally let you know that our final ever show will be in the @sydneyoperahouse concert hall on friday 13th october,” the band wrote on Instagram. “come & cry with us one last time ever. we love you all so much, thank you for the past 8 years, this one’s for you xoxo.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 26. Here’s a link with more information.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Keith Urban Apologizes For Accidentally Blowing Up Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship Status

7 days ago 0

Garth Brooks Responds To Complaints That His New Bar Will Carry Bud Light

7 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest