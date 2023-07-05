A decade ago, the Pennsylvania crooner Daughn Gibson carved out a darkly surreal brand of experimental Americana all his own, then basically fell off the radar. (The album title Me Moan was instructive.) Last year he returned with the Kriminelle Energie EP, his first new release in six years. Now he’s got another EP in the world. Vas 2: Le Duc De Vas is titled as a sequel to 2016’s Vas 1. On first pass, the sax-blasted, lightning-struck “Northern Vibe” is my favorite of the bunch — or maybe it’s the sound of Gibson growl-whispering all over the sampledelic “Enemy”? All four songs are strange in their own way and well worth hearing. Listen below.

<a href="https://daughngibson.bandcamp.com/album/vas-2-le-duc-de-vas">Vas 2: Le Duc de Vas by Daughn Gibson</a>

