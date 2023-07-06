Watch Drake Perform “Look What You’ve Done” For The First Time In Over A Decade

After posting a reflective message about how he wonders if his whole life is a dream he’s been having since getting high before his Degrassi audition, Drake kicked off his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage at the United Center in Chicago last night. The set began with “Look What You’ve Done,” a lovely piano-based tribute to his mother, uncle, and grandmother buried near the end of Take Care. It was the first time he’d performed the track since 2012, and he did so seated on a couch next to kid who presumably was supposed to be his younger self. Some reports are saying the kid was a hologram, but he handed Drake a notebook when he sat down, so I dunno. Watch footage below.

Interestingly, Drake did a whole 30-song set plus a DJ interlude featuring some of the hits he didn’t play, then 21 Savage came out and did 12 songs, then they did five songs together, followed by an encore of “Legend” from If Youre Reading This Its Too Late. Not the set construction I would have expected. The show also featured Drake’s first performance of “Childs Play” since 2017, the first performance of “Shot For Me” since 2015, and the live debuts of “BackOutsideBoyz,” “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” and “On BS.” Also, there were holographic sperm cells swimming across the ceiling:

Drake performed last night with holographic sperm cells 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/TahCDpll1G — RapTV (@Rap) July 6, 2023

Check the full setlist below via setlist.fm.

DRAKE:

“Look What You’ve Done”

“Marvins Room”

“Say Something”

“Shot For Me”

“Can I”

“Feel No Ways”

“Jaded”

“Jungle”

“Over”

“Headlines”

“The Motto”

“HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)”

“Started From the Bottom”

“Energy”

“Know Yourself”

“Nonstop”

“SICKO MODE”

“Way 2 Sexy”

“BackOutsideBoyz”

“Jumbotron Shit Poppin”

“Laugh Now Cry Later”

“God’s Plan”

“Childs Play”

“Wait For U”

“In My Feelings”

“Nice For What”

DJ SET:

“Controlla”

“Too Good”

“Find Your Love”

“Fountains”

“Work”

“One Dance”

DRAKE:

“Calling My Name”

“Massive”

“Sticky”

“Search & Rescue”

21 SAVAGE:

“Red Opps”

“Don’t Come Out The House”

“10 Freaky Girls”

“Who Want Smoke??”

“Peaches & Eggplants”

“rockstar”

“a lot”

“No Heart”

“X”

“Runnin”

“Mr. Right Now” (with Drake)

“Bank Account”

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE:

“Knife Talk”

“On BS”

“Spin Bout U”

“Jimmy Cooks”

“Rich Flex”

DRAKE ENCORE:

“Legend”