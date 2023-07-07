222, the first new Lil Tjay album since he was shot multiple times last summer. The album includes recent single “June 22nd,” which directly addresses that incident, and the title 222 is partially a reference to the time when he was airlifted to the hospital after the shooting. But Tjay says on Twitter that it is “definitivelyyyy not just about the night I got shot” but rather “an album about growth and my maturing journey.”

The next 222 single, which recently leaked and is out officially today, is the YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Project Walls.” Whereas “June 22nd” was hard and cold, this one is sing-songy and warm, flexing both rappers’ melodic chops over drill-oriented bass bombs. “Roaches, project walls, dead broke, I seen all,” Tjay sings on the chorus. “Tryna change my life, damn near tried it all.”

Hear “Project Walls” below along with “June 22nd.”

222 is out 7/14 on Columbia.