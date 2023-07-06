Olivia Rodrigo Shares Solo Piano “Vampire” Live Video

Last week, Olivia Rodrigo released “Vampire,” the lead single to her sophomore album GUTS, which will be out in September. Today, Rodrigo has shared a a stripped-down, live solo piano performance of her performing “Vampire” via YouTube.

It’s the same day as Rodrigo’s Vogue profile where she talks about planning to see the Cure with her dad in a couple of weeks: “I’m going to see them in two weeks with my dad. He’s introducing me to all the bands he went to see when he was my age.” They also saw Depeche Mode a few weeks ago, which sounds great.

Also in the profile, Rodrigo talks about watching the Meet Me In The Bathroom documentary and how it inspired her to move to New York. “She loves the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, of course,” the interview reads. Rodrigo also got some high praise from Carole King, who tells Vogue: “She’s a professional in everything she does. She’s been a professional for a long time.”

Read the whole story here, and watch Rodrigo on piano below.

GUTS is out 9/8 via Geffen.