As is customary among longstanding Dayton, Ohio indie bands, membership in the Smug Brothers has evolved a bit over the years. In its current iteration, the group centers on singer-guitarist Kyle Melton, with drums from Don Thrasher (formerly of Swearing At Motorists and Guided By Voices) and bass by Kyle Sowash (best known for leading the Kyle Sowashes, naturally). The power-pop trio’s next LP, In The Book Of Bad Ideas, will see release through the esteemed Columbus label Anyway this fall. Today Smug Brothers have shared a video for the album’s latest single.

The jangly and infectious “Let Me Know When It’s Yes” — which follows May’s “Mistaken For Stars” — comes paired with a video by director Ryan Shaffer in which Smug Brothers re-create scenes from Richard Linklater’s Slacker. “I know I won’t pass the test,” Melton and his bandmates sing in harmony. “And maybe that’s for the best.” He shared thoughts on the track with The Fire Note:

Almost as soon as we’d recorded it, we all kinda knew this was the “hit” from the album. Lots of jangly guitars with a few surprises in the arrangement, which was a lot of fun to put together. For me, it’s about as straightforward a pop song as I would write; both musically and lyrically, it’s pretty relatable. Sometimes you have to be patient until someone or something gives you the green light and the moment is right.

Below, check out both “Let Me Know When It’s Yes” and “Mistaken For Stars.”

In The Book Of Bad Ideas is out 9/8 via Anyway. Pre-order it here.