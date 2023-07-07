The sports and music worlds violently collided in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Britney Spears, out on a double date, spotted the much-hyped NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama. She wanted a photo with the incoming San Antonio Spur, so she walked over and, while attempting to get his attention, tapped him on the shoulder. Wemby’s security guard reacted by backhand slapping Spears sight unseen. Speaking to media Thursday, Wembanyama said Spears grabbed him from behind. Spears issued a statement, denying that she grabbed Wembanyama and calling for a public apology. She also filed a police report against the guard on battery charges.

It looks like nothing more will come of it, at least in terms of a criminal investigation. As KTNV reports, no charges will be filed in the incident. Local police issued the following statement: “The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No charges will be filed against the person involved.”

Meanwhile, video obtained by TMZ confirms that Spears tapped but did not grab Wembanyama. It also seems to confirm the police’s statement that Spears inadvertently “hit herself in the face” after her hand was swatted away by security.

UPDATE: Here’s another statement from Spears…