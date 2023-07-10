Last year, the British trio Big Joanie released their second album, Back Home, and they’re about to head out on some live dates in support of it. Today, they’re sharing a new version of the album track “Today” featuring the Breeders’ Kim Deal. “We are immensely proud to announce our new version of ‘Today’ featuring Kim Deal,” the band’s Stephanie Phillips said in a statement. “Whether through Pixies, Breeders, or her solo work, Kim has been a vital influence on us as a band and we’re so happy that she’s become part of the Big Joanie world.”

“Originally this was a song we were working on years ago that Chardine was going to sing on,” Phillips continued. “I found the old demo while we were on tour and started writing new lyrics to the music with my laptop balanced on my lap in the tour van. I really love that it sounds like a classic C86 type lo-fi indie song.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES

07/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

07/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

07/13 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

07/23 Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot 2023

08/04 Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

08/12 Bruson, Switzerland @ PALP FESTIVAL

09/20-23 Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/29 Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/07 Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

10/10 Folkestone, UK @ Folkestone, Quarterhouse

10/11 Köln, Germany @ Cologne, Jaki

10/12 Brüssel-berg, Germany @ Brussels, Witloof Bar

10/13 Berlin, Germany @ Berlin, Badehaus

10/14 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Weisbaden, Kreativfabrik

10/16 Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

10/17 Nantes, France @ Stereolux

10/18 Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

10/19 Rouen, France @ Le 106

10/20 Lorient, France @ Hydrophone

10/21 Laval, France @ 6PAR4

11/03 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall – Back Home Anniversary Show

11/04 London, UK @ EartH – Back Home Anniversary Show

Back Home is out now via Kill Rock Stars.