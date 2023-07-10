Hear The Breeders’ Kim Deal Join Big Joanie On A New Version Of “Today”
Last year, the British trio Big Joanie released their second album, Back Home, and they’re about to head out on some live dates in support of it. Today, they’re sharing a new version of the album track “Today” featuring the Breeders’ Kim Deal. “We are immensely proud to announce our new version of ‘Today’ featuring Kim Deal,” the band’s Stephanie Phillips said in a statement. “Whether through Pixies, Breeders, or her solo work, Kim has been a vital influence on us as a band and we’re so happy that she’s become part of the Big Joanie world.”
“Originally this was a song we were working on years ago that Chardine was going to sing on,” Phillips continued. “I found the old demo while we were on tour and started writing new lyrics to the music with my laptop balanced on my lap in the tour van. I really love that it sounds like a classic C86 type lo-fi indie song.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES
07/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
07/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
07/13 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
07/23 Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot 2023
08/04 Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
08/12 Bruson, Switzerland @ PALP FESTIVAL
09/20-23 Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/29 Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/07 Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
10/10 Folkestone, UK @ Folkestone, Quarterhouse
10/11 Köln, Germany @ Cologne, Jaki
10/12 Brüssel-berg, Germany @ Brussels, Witloof Bar
10/13 Berlin, Germany @ Berlin, Badehaus
10/14 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Weisbaden, Kreativfabrik
10/16 Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
10/17 Nantes, France @ Stereolux
10/18 Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique
10/19 Rouen, France @ Le 106
10/20 Lorient, France @ Hydrophone
10/21 Laval, France @ 6PAR4
11/03 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall – Back Home Anniversary Show
11/04 London, UK @ EartH – Back Home Anniversary Show
Back Home is out now via Kill Rock Stars.