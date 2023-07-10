Slaughter Beach, Dog – “Float Away”

Slaughter Beach, Dog have announced a new album called Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling. It will be out in September, right around the time that the band will embark on an extensive tour through the UK and North America. Last month, they shared “Strange Weather” from it, and the official album announcement is accompanied by another new song, the road trip strummer “Float Away.”

“This one is a heartbreak song,” Ewald said in a statement. “Thinking someone else is doing it to you and then realizing you’re doing it to yourself. I was listening to a lot of Tom T. Hall around this time. Tom has an immediacy to his writing, like you’re dropped into a new small world ride with every song. Taylor Swift does the same thing. They pick up on different emotional cues and respond to them in different ways, but at the end of the day they’re using the same tools, even telling the same stories. It’s a matter of which voice you relate to more. This is me aspiring to do that work in my own voice.”

The new album comes with some heavy praise from the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, who had this to say: “There’s a beautiful space in everything. It’s patient and aware. I’ve always admired Jake’s eye for detail and it’s on full display here. It’s an album filled with gorgeous imagery and vivid worlds are built within each song. I see it all. Most impressively to me, he consistently finds the divine and sacred in the everyday.”

Listen to “Float Away” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Surfin’ New Jersey”

02 “Strange Weather”

03 “Float Away”

04 “My Sister In Jesus Christ”

05 “Summer Windows”

06 “Bobcat Club”

07 “Tommy”

08 “Engine”

09 “Henry”

10 “Easter”

TOUR DATES:

07/27 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

07/28 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

09/27 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

09/28 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

09/29 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

09/30 London, UK @ Electric Brixton

10/01 Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/01 Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

11/02 Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone ^

11/03 Toronto, CA @ Axis Club ^

11/04 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall ^

11/05 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/06 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave ^

11/08 Englewood, CO @ The Gothic ^

11/09 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada ^

11/10 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

11/11 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

11/12 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

11/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

11/15 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

11/16 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

11/17 New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

11/18 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

01/04 Houston, TX @ House Of Blues #

01/05 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

01/06 Austin, TX @ Emo’s #

01/07 Dallas, TX @ Tulips #

01/09 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #

01/10 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole #

01/11 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

01/12 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park #

01/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre At The Ace Hotel #

01/14 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

01/16 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst #

01/17 Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre #

01/19 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

01/20 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

01/21 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

^ w/ Bonny Doon

# w/ Sun June

Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling is out 9/22 via Lame-O Records.