It’s been a few years since the last Slaughter Beach, Dog album — that would be At The Moonbase, which Jake Ewald surprise-released at the end of 2020. But he’s kept the project rolling along, hitting the road consistently and dropping covers and one-offs with some regularity.

Today, Slaughter Beach, Dog is back with a new single, “Strange Weather,” to coincide with the announcement of some fall US tour dates. It’s about “doing your very best to disappear from yourself,” Ewald said in a press release. “Hiromi Kawakami and Jason Molina live in here. I think Jia Tolentino, too,” he continued. “Trying to hold light in your hand. Certainly as a bad prank that unfolds across decades. Sometimes all I get is sha-la-la.”

Ewald duets on the track with Erin Rae, the Nashville musician whose most recent album Lighten Up, came out last year. Listen to “Strange Weather” below.

TOUR DATES:

07/27 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

07/28 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest

09/27 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

09/28 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

09/29 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

09/30 London, UK @ Electric Brixton

10/01 Bristol, UK @ SWK

11/05 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/15 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/16 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/17 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/18 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

“Strange Weather” is out now via Lame-O Records.