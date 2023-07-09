Elton John performed the final show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm on Saturday night, wrapping up a four-year endeavor. It was the last show that he will play as part of a larger tour, though Elton left the door open for “one-off” events in the future.

Coldplay were also playing in Sweden last night, in Gothenburg, and they beamed in a message across the country during Elton’s final show. “From all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much,” Chris Martin said in the video message. “We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for the AIDS Foundation, anytime you’ve been kind to anybody.”

Before Coldplay linked into Elton’s show, they covered “Rocket Man,” which they’ve only played live once before back in 2012. Watch video and check out a setlist for Elton John’s final farewell show below.

SETLIST:

“Bennie and the Jets”

“Philadelphia Freedom”

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues”

“Border Song”

“Tiny Dancer”

“Have Mercy on the Criminal”

“Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)”

“Take Me to the Pilot”

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

“Levon”

“Candle in the Wind”

“Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding”

“Burn Down the Mission”

“Sad Songs (Say So Much)”

“Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word”

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”

“The Bitch Is Back”

“I’m Still Standing”

“Crocodile Rock”

“Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting”

“Cold Heart”

“Your Song”

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”