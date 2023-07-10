Most of the songs on Snõõper’s debut album Super Snõõper are less than two minutes long, and many don’t even crack the one-minute mark. The Third Man-signed Nashville punk band tends to work in quick bursts of giddy, energetic noise, bringing to their music the same zany esprit de corps that animates their prop-filled live shows. So it’s noteworthy that “Running,” the closing track on Super Snõõper, is more than five minutes long. “Running” brings the same cheerleader-chant Bangles-gone-Powerpuff intensity as most Snõõper songs, but it lets that tension build up over time, deploying discordant guitar and extremely fun percussion fills around a relentless bass groove. The result reminds me a bit of the dance-punk era and maybe even some kind of livewire cartoon krautrock.

Vocalist Blair Tramel shared this statement on the song:

“Running” was written deep in the pandemic when people began to feel hopeless and everything began to feel really scary. People felt out of control as we watched our country experience the consequences of an unjust system. Most days, all I could do was go for a long walk or run. I think sometimes that’s all anyone can do when things feel out of control. We can always get out of our minds and into our bodies. Move, breathe, jump, put one foot in front of the other.

Watch director Sean McGuirk’s “Running” video below.

Super Snõõper is out 7/14 on Third Man.