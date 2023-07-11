Kolb – “Power Of Thought”

Last year, the Brooklyn musician Michael Kolb released his debut album as Kolb, Tyrannical Vibes. He’s following it up with an EP called Power Of Thought, which will be released next month. Today, he’s sharing the title track. “”This song is meant to nourish body AND soul. Our lived experiences and our minds shape our realities for better or for worse,” Kolb said in a statement. “To know that and recognize that in other people is one of the first steps to true empathy, Understanding and love are things I’m currently striving for. When I first wrote this song, it was called ‘Power Of God.’ Then, it took a more Cartesian path.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Key”

02 “You’ve Got The Future (In The Palm Of Your Hand)”

03 “Power Of Thought”

04 “Mighty Fine”

05 “Dark And Light”

06 “On The Regular”

The Power Of Thought EP is out 8/11 via Ramp Local.