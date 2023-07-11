Hear Sparklehorse’s Previously Unreleased “The Scull Of Lucia” Feat. Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle

Hear Sparklehorse’s Previously Unreleased “The Scull Of Lucia” Feat. Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle

New Music July 11, 2023 9:12 AM By Chris DeVille

Last month we learned of the posthumous Sparklehorse album Bird Machine and heard its lead single, “Evening Star Supercharger.” Built from the late Mark Linkous’ recordings for a never-released Sparklehorse LP and finished by his brother and sister-in-law Matt and Melissa Linkous, the album also features last winter’s fuzzed-out “It Will Never Stop.” Today we get another preview in the form of lullaby-like, country-tinged slow jam “The Scull Of Lucia.” Like the last single, it features harmonies from Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, who is a perfect match for this track’s vibe. Listen below.

Bird Machine is out 9/8 on ANTI-.

