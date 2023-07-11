Hear Sparklehorse’s Previously Unreleased “The Scull Of Lucia” Feat. Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle
Last month we learned of the posthumous Sparklehorse album Bird Machine and heard its lead single, “Evening Star Supercharger.” Built from the late Mark Linkous’ recordings for a never-released Sparklehorse LP and finished by his brother and sister-in-law Matt and Melissa Linkous, the album also features last winter’s fuzzed-out “It Will Never Stop.” Today we get another preview in the form of lullaby-like, country-tinged slow jam “The Scull Of Lucia.” Like the last single, it features harmonies from Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, who is a perfect match for this track’s vibe. Listen below.
Bird Machine is out 9/8 on ANTI-.