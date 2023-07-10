Steel Pole Bath Tub Reuniting For First Show In 15 Years

Even if you don’t know the noisy and experimental rock band Steel Pole Bath Tub, the arc of their story will ring a bell. The group formed in the ’80s in Montana, moved to Seattle and then San Francisco, became fixtures of the Bay Area music scene and Alternative Nation in general, signed to a major label in the ’90s in the post-Nirvana gold rush, found that their fondness for samples and pranks clashed with their corporate overlords (they wanted their second album for Slash Records to be a full-length cover of the Cars’ self-titled debut), waited to release a shelved album until its rights reverted to them in the early 2000s, and then broke up unceremoniously. They reunited back in 2008 for MusicFestNW in Portland but haven’t taken the stage together since.

That’s set to change in September. Steel Pole Bath Tub are scheduled to play their first show in 15 years as the headliners of Emo’s Houston’s “30th-ish Anniversary Party/Reunion.” The event is set for Sept. 8 and 9 at the Houston music club Rockefeller’s, with Surfbort topping the bill on Friday and Steel Pole Bath Tub closing things down on Saturday. Tickets go on sale here this Friday, July 14.