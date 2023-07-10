The Barbie promo offensive continues today, this time with a new clip from the movie featuring Ryan Gosling singing in character as Ken. The song, “I’m Just Ken,” is about how Ken is always mentioned as an accessory to Barbie, never as his own thing. It’s like a lesser version of the ’80s power ballad Kristoff sang in Frozen II. One thing this tune does have going for it, as confirmed by Barbie soundtrack producer Mark Ronson, is that it features Slash, who is also on the new rock version of Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” dropping this week.

In a separate Barbie-related Gosling music tidbit, a couple weeks back during a promo opp for the movie a reporter asked Gosling if we’d ever get another album from Dead Man’s Bones, his long-defunct musical project. He hedged a bit and replied, “Maybe. Never say never?”

Watch below.

Mark Ronson reveals that Slash is on Ryan Gosling's song "I'm Just Ken" at the #Barbie premiere in Los Angeles. https://t.co/bDoALKf52G pic.twitter.com/AjlA6tsY5H — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, a longtime Ronson pal whose song “Journey To The Real World” features on the Barbie soundtrack, was also there for the movie’s “pink carpet” premiere Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

https://twitter.com/mialossen/status/1678406237954666499