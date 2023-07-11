DJ Python and Ana Roxanne — together known as Natural Wonder Beauty Concept — are releasing their self-titled debut this week. We’ve written about lead single “Sword” (one of our Best Songs of that week) and the album’s title track. Today, Roxanne and Python are sharing a third single, “Driving,” which comes with a video directed by Brian Riedel.

Atop a shuffling, sliding beat, Roxanne alternates between sing-speaking and a dreamy alto chorus: “Moving fast but feeling slow… I like it when I’m not in control.” As a press release lays out, “Driving” asks listeners to “reach our own equanimity within the escape of this song.” DJ Python adds, “Staring at trees you feel it sink.”

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ In Sheeps Clothing

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time Festival

10/04 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

10/05 – Krakow, PL @ Unsound

10/06 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

10/08 – London, UK @ The Jazz Cafe

10/13 – Bologna, IT @ Robot Festival

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept is out 7/14 on Mexican Summer.