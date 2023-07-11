Natural Wonder Beauty Concept – “Driving”
DJ Python and Ana Roxanne — together known as Natural Wonder Beauty Concept — are releasing their self-titled debut this week. We’ve written about lead single “Sword” (one of our Best Songs of that week) and the album’s title track. Today, Roxanne and Python are sharing a third single, “Driving,” which comes with a video directed by Brian Riedel.
Atop a shuffling, sliding beat, Roxanne alternates between sing-speaking and a dreamy alto chorus: “Moving fast but feeling slow… I like it when I’m not in control.” As a press release lays out, “Driving” asks listeners to “reach our own equanimity within the escape of this song.” DJ Python adds, “Staring at trees you feel it sink.”
Listen and watch below.
TOUR DATES:
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ In Sheeps Clothing
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time Festival
10/04 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
10/05 – Krakow, PL @ Unsound
10/06 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
10/08 – London, UK @ The Jazz Cafe
10/13 – Bologna, IT @ Robot Festival
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept is out 7/14 on Mexican Summer.