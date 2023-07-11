Shamir is releasing a new album, Homo Anxietatem, next month, his follow-up to last year’s Heterosexuality. He announced it with “Oversized Sweater” at the beginning of June, and just a couple days ago another new track, “Crime,” dropped online after it was featured in the Max documentary series Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York. Today, Shamir is releasing a new single called “Our Song,”

“It took about three months to write this song, which is the longest it’s ever taken me to write a song,” he said in a statement. “The music video is a love letter to my band. Grant Pavol and Rhea Freed are the only reason I still play live. I wanted the video to focus on the three of us as a band.”

Watch the “Our Song” video and check out “Crime” below.

Homo Anxietatem is out 8/18 via Kill Rock Stars.