Blood Runs Cold – “B.R.C.”

New Music July 11, 2023 3:19 PM By Chris DeVille

Blood Runs Cold is a new metallic hardcore band out of Long Island featuring Koyo vocalist Joey Chiarmonte. The band debuted with a pair of ferocious tracks back in February, and today they’re back with something like an eponymous anthem.

“B.R.C.” is the opening song on Blood Runs Cold’s self-titled debut EP, which also includes the previously released “Residuals” and “Kill Yourself.” Chiarmonte says this latest track “feels like the mission statement track for the band. Aggressive, intense, hard shit that never lets up. In my mind, this band’s music is supposed to be unrelenting, and this track is nonstop, unforgiving, mosh metal violence.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “B.R.C.”
02 “WHITE NOISE”
03 “RESIDUALS”
04 “KILL YOURSELF”
05 “FATED”
06 “MERCY (PUT ME DOWN)”

Blood Runs Cold is out 7/28.

