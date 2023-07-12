The Brooklyn composer Spencer Zahn has two new albums on the way; the first of those, Statues I, arrives next month, with II to follow in the fall. “The first set of music was songs that felt fully formed as solo piano pieces,” Zahn said in a press release. “I could live in these compositions as they were. The songs encapsulated a precious six month period of my life upstate. Subdued, minimal, solitary moments.”

He’s already shared “Two Cranes” from that first part, and today he’s back with “Lawns,” his take on a Carla Bley composition from the ’80s. Check it out below.

Statues I is out 8/11 via Cascine.