Spencer Zahn – “Lawns”

Hana Tajima Hana

New Music July 12, 2023 10:51 AM By James Rettig

Spencer Zahn – “Lawns”

Hana Tajima Hana

New Music July 12, 2023 10:51 AM By James Rettig

The Brooklyn composer Spencer Zahn has two new albums on the way; the first of those, Statues I, arrives next month, with II to follow in the fall. “The first set of music was songs that felt fully formed as solo piano pieces,” Zahn said in a press release. “I could live in these compositions as they were. The songs encapsulated a precious six month period of my life upstate. Subdued, minimal, solitary moments.”

He’s already shared “Two Cranes” from that first part, and today he’s back with “Lawns,” his take on a Carla Bley composition from the ’80s. Check it out below.

Statues I is out 8/11 via Cascine.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jack White Calls Out “Disgusting” Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, & Mel Gibson Over Donald Trump Photos

3 days ago 0

Madonna Shares First Statement Following Hospitalization, Tour Postponement

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest