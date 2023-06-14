Spencer Zahn – “Two Cranes”

New Music June 14, 2023 10:01 AM By James Rettig

Spencer Zahn – “Two Cranes”

New Music June 14, 2023 10:01 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist Spencer Zahn teamed up with Dawn Richard for Pigments, one of the best albums of 2022. Just last month, he linked up with Dave Harrington and Jeremy Gustin to cover Harry Styles’ Harry’s House in full. Today, Zahn is announcing a new full-length album of his own, Statues I, the first in a two-part project that’s focused on the piano. (The second half will be released in the fall.) Check out new single “Two Cranes” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Short Drive Home”
02 “Snow Fields”
03 “Lullaby For My Dog”
04 “Never Seen”
05 “Lawns”
06 “I Used To Run”
07 “Curious Frame”
08 “Two Cranes”
09 “Sway”

Statues I is out 8/11 via Cascine.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Keith Urban Apologizes For Accidentally Blowing Up Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship Status

4 days ago 0

Garth Brooks Responds To Complaints That His New Bar Will Carry Bud Light

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest