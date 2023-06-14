Last year, the Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist Spencer Zahn teamed up with Dawn Richard for Pigments, one of the best albums of 2022. Just last month, he linked up with Dave Harrington and Jeremy Gustin to cover Harry Styles’ Harry’s House in full. Today, Zahn is announcing a new full-length album of his own, Statues I, the first in a two-part project that’s focused on the piano. (The second half will be released in the fall.) Check out new single “Two Cranes” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Short Drive Home”

02 “Snow Fields”

03 “Lullaby For My Dog”

04 “Never Seen”

05 “Lawns”

06 “I Used To Run”

07 “Curious Frame”

08 “Two Cranes”

09 “Sway”

Statues I is out 8/11 via Cascine.