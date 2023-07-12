Laurel Halo has announced a new album, Atlas, which will be out in September. It’s her first project since 2018’s Raw Silk Uncut Wood, though since then she’s dabbled in the fashion world and hosted her own monthly radio show on NTS. Atlas features contributions from saxophonist Bendik Giske, violinist James Underwood, cellist Lucy Railton and vocalist Coby Sey. Sey appears briefly on “Belleville,” the lead single from the album, which you can hear below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Abandon”

02 “Naked To The Light”

03 “Late Night Drive”

04 “Sick Eros”

05 “Belleville”

06 “Sweat, Tears Of The Sea”

07 “Atlas”

08 “Reading The Air”

09 “You Burn Me”

10 “Earthbound”

Atlas is out 9/22 via Awe.